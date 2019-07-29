Bow Wow Receives Backlash Online After Making Body Shaming Post About Wendy Williams

The Internet is upset with Bow Wow after the rapper’s recent post about Wendy Williams.

The “Let Me Hold You” artist took to his Twitter page on Sunday to make a few choice remarks about the daytime talk show host. E! News reports that Bow Wow posted a photo of Williams walking on the beach wearing a black bikini. Bow Wow then captioned the photo with several emoji and mocked the talk show host for having a “hot girl summer.”

Soon after the post, many took to Bow Wow’s Twitter page to defend Williams. Some fans even encouraged the rapper to take down the tweet altogether.

“She can literally step on you,” one follower tweeted.

“Wendy flying in private jets while you posting google images and flying coach, beyloved,” another user tweeted.

Some followers also reminded the 32-year-old rapper that he has a daughter and suggested that he avoid body-shaming women.

“You literally have a daughter…body-shaming ain’t the move,” one person wrote, per E!

Last week, Bow Wow’s name was one that was mentioned during Williams’ “Hot Topics” section on her show. The “Better” rapper reportedly referred to the “Level Up” singer as a “b**ch” and said that he “had her first” while he was at a nightclub appearance.

Williams reportedly expressed on her show that she wasn’t pleased with Bow Wow’s actions. During the segment, the television personality said she was “mad” at the rapper for his words and called his words to Ciara “distasteful.” The tweet from Bow Wow could reportedly be linked to Williams’ decision to speak out on the topic.

This isn’t the first time this summer that the controversial talk show host has had social media beef with a rapper. The Inquisitr previously reported that rapper 50 Cent recently went after Williams for an Instagram photo she posted in celebration of World Pride in New York City. The Power executive producer reposted the photo of Williams and said that she “skipped leg day.”

They say its a hot girl summer ????⚠️ ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/IcZgN9XsVg — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 28, 2019

While 50 was accused by several social media accounts of body shaming Williams for her Pride parade outfit, the talk show host was reportedly unbothered by the businessman’s words. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that Williams reportedly found the comments “funny” when she saw them for herself. At the time, Williams was reportedly “feeling so good about herself,” that she didn’t feel affected by 50’s remarks.

Williams has yet to comment on Bow Wow’s post.