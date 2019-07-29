Khloe Kardashian Yelled ‘Swallow It, B**ch’ As She Forced Tequila Down Kourtney’s Throat In Wild Girls Trip

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian may be moms, entrepreneurs, and reality television stars, but the famous sisters still know how to party.

The sisters got a little crazy during a girls weekend to Turks and Caicos, with a video showing Khloe forcing some tequila down her older sister’s throat as they partied together on a boat with a group of pals. The wild antics were shared this weekend in a preview of the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, showing family friend Khadijah Haqq holding Kourtney’s mouth open while Khloe poured some hard liquor down the hatch.

“You should’ve just swallowed it b**ch!” Khloe yelled to her sister in the clip, which was included in a preview from OK! Magazine.

Ironically, it was Khloe who initially expressed some anxiety about going on the trip, noting that she had never been around that many girls for five days. Joining Khloe, Kourtney, and Khadijah on the trip were a number of other pals, including Stephanie Sheppard.

But that anxiety seemed to fade away for Khloe as the women headed out for a day on the water and brought along some alcohol.

Khloé force-feeds Kourtney tequila on vacation in KUWTK season 17 clip https://t.co/oycPMfAKgg — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 29, 2019

“Khloe appeared more relaxed with the girls when they journeyed out to a retired cargo ship. The ladies climbed the old-looking vessel and had a blast while jumping off of it and into the cool blue waters,” the report noted. “The party really turned up after that when the girls retreated to their own boat and started day drinking.”

The clip shows a bit of levity in what has otherwise been a heavy season for Khloe Kardashian. In the course of the last few months, she was at the center of a very public cheating scandal as her baby’s father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, was caught hooking up with then-family friend Jordyn Woods. The drama ended up playing out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where viewers saw an anguished Khloe saying how betrayed she felt that Jordyn would hook up with her man. Khloe said she may have expected that from Tristan, who was also accused of cheating when Khloe was seven months pregnant with their child but never expected it out of Jordyn.

Khloe hasn’t gotten much of a break from the scandal, as the lingering tensions between the Kardashian/Jenner clan and Jordyn Woods have played out across the celebrity news landscape. The trip to Turks and Caicos seems to bring some relief to Khloe, even if it came at the expense of big sister Kourtney’s throat.