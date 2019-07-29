Demi Rose Lets It All Hang Out In Skimpy Satin Dress

Demi Rose Mawby is flaunting her impressive hourglass figure on social media yet again.

On Sunday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram story to share a brand new photo of herself and one of her girlfriends snuggling up together in racy satin dresses.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen donning a low-cut, white satin mini dress. Mawby’s massive cleavage is on full display in the gown, as well as her tiny waist, curvy backside, and long, lean legs.

Demi has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that she tucks behind her ears and fall down her back.

Mawby also dons a full face of makeup for the outing with her friend, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Demi seems to add a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush to her cheeks, and a glossy pink color to her lips to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, some large palm tree leaves can be seen, as well as a neon pink sign that reads “The truth is not what it seems.” The women smile for the camera as they sit on what appears to be the edge of a gold bathtub.

According to Barstool Sports, Demi Rose Mawby recently opened up about how she keeps her body in shape, which includes maintaining her 24-inch waist and 26-inch hips.

The model, who has become a social media sensation with over 9 million followers, claims that she got lucky with her genetics, but that it also takes “a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”

Loading...

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too. He trains a lot of footballers,” Demi previously told The Sun.

“If I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week,” Mawby continued, revealing that she usually doesn’t eat any carbs.

“For breakfast it’s usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad. For dinner I like protein,” Demi added.

Fans can keep up with Demi Rose Mawby’s life and see more of her racy photos by following the model on her social media accounts.