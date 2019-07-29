Marianne Williamson On Trump’s Cummings Tweets: ‘This Is The Work Of A Serious Sociopathic Demagogue’

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson appeared Sunday on MSNBC to discuss President Donald Trump’s attacks on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, Mediaite reports.

For two days, the president has been tweeting vicious attacks, insulting the congressman, and describing his district as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

The president’s attacks have been denounced as racist by many, but according to Williamson, there is more to his tweets than just racism.

“This is beyond racism. This is beyond just weaponizing tweets,” she said, proceeding to explain that she believes that Trump is a “sociopathic demagogue.”

According to Williamson, the president is actually sending a more sinister message, warning perceived political opponents that he is willing to go after them. The strategy has been successful in some regard, according to Williamson, who opined that attacks similar to the one that is being launched at Cummings show why the Republican Party is not willing to stand up to the commander-in-chief.

“This is the work of a serious sociopathic demagogue. What this man does is he makes warning shots. You in any way mess with me, he says, I’m coming after you. That’s why so many Republicans will not take him on. That’s why so many Republicans chose not to even run again.”

Williamson also took aim at acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“The lying here, the demagoguery here is extremely dangerous,” she said of the official’s defense of Trump.

As The Inquisitr reported, Mulvaney appeared on a number of Sunday shows, defending the president against accusations of racism.

He went on Fox News Sunday to discuss the issue, but host Chris Wallace pushed back against his claims, pointing out that Trump only uses terms such as “infested” when talking about communities populated by people of color.

The host accused Trump of “racial stereotyping,” reminding Mulvaney that this is not the first time for the president to get into a public feud with a non-white member of Congress. Trump had made similar remarks about Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar, telling them to “go back” and “fix” the places they came from.

David Axelrod slams Trump attack on Cummings https://t.co/avqxkfNWHZ pic.twitter.com/o31CSRS6PI — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2019

“There is a clear pattern here,” he told Mulvaney, who nevertheless continued to defend the president, arguing that his attacks on Cummings and other congresspeople of color have nothing to do with race.

The president’s attacks aimed at Cummings were widely-condemned as racist, but that appears to have only emboldened him, given that he has continued to attack the congressman, posting videos and insulting messages.