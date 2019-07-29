Ainsley Rodriguez Exercises In A Teeny Bikini Before Posing In The Pool

Fitness guru Ainsley Rodriguez certainly knows how to embody the mantra “work hard, play hard.” The brunette beauty managed to show off both fitness and fun by posting two updates on Instagram to her legion of fans: a video where she demonstrates a number of exercises while in the teeniest of bikinis, and a picture where she stuns as she relaxes in the pool.
Ainsley’s amazing ability to juggle various responsibilities has allowed her to become one of Instagram’s most successful influencers. With a following of around two million on Instagram, Ainsley turned her brand into a private training business and now employs eight people, per HuffPost.
On her Instagram feed, Ainsley often posts videos that are both instructional and inspirational. In her most recent clip, she offers a 12 minute routine for a bikini body that relies purely on body weight. Showing that she is her own best advertisement, Ainsley does the entire routine wearing the teeniest of string bikinis, which features red and white stripes.
In this video, Ainsley moves into a table position, where her knees are bent at right angles and her stomach faces the sky. She lifts a leg straight up another 90 degrees and completes the move by then dipping her body.
In the second move, Ainsley showcases a modified push up. To make the exercise target different areas, Ainsley’s push up allows knees on the ground but features a difficult arm position, in which the hands touch each other to create a diamond.
The third movement features a single leg lunge hop. In her caption, Ainsley urges her followers to do each exercise for 45 seconds and then rest for 15 seconds — three times total.
View this post on Instagram
12min Bikini Bodyweight CHALLENGE! . Save and give it a go this weekend! . Kinda digging internal training lately and it’s a GREAT way to get in quicker, more effective workouts with minimal rest time to keep your heart rate up! . Try each exercise for 45 secs straight with a 15 sec break moving immediately onto the next move after! Repeat for a total of 3 rounds (don’t forget to do BOTH legs for the single leg lunge hop!) .
The clip earned over 20,000 likes and won over 650 comments.
“One of the hottest chicks on IG!!” wrote a fan.
“Perrrrrrrfection! Hard work pays off big, you are breathtaking,” echoed another.
“This is too sexy to be an exercise video, not a compliment or insult,” teased a third, adding a heart-eye emoji to his comment.
But if the fan wanted to see a non-fitness related sexy snap, one was readily available. In a picture posted on Friday, Ainsley shows off her killer body while wearing a green floral bikini. To keep her face shielded from the sun, she paired the look with a Panama hat.
View this post on Instagram
I’m nowhere near the ocean right now but in case I don’t say it enough – THANK YOU. ????????Thank you all for your continued support and for pushing me to be better every single day. Thank you for joining me on my journey and for the opportunity to connect with you daily. I would never be where I am today if it wasn’t for all of you. . I have been blessed enough to work with some of the MOST amazing brand partners over the years and am so stoked for the opportunity to be filming something a littleeee different for you guys this time! ☺️ . ✈️ Back to Miami tomorrow. Love you muchisimo!????
The picture, in which Ainsley thanked her fans for their support, earned over 38,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.
“No, thank YOU for always inspiring and [bringing] that positive attitude… safe travels!” wrote a fan.
“Such a cute babe! Keep the positive vibes going,” added a second, adding several pink heart emoji.