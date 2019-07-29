Mass Shooting Reported At Gilroy Garlic Festival In California’s Bay Area, Initial Reports Of 11 Victims

Reports came in on Sunday evening of an active shooter situation at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.

At least one gunman opened fire at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m., with initial reports claiming that there have been 11 victims of the mass shooting, according to a report by local NBC News affiliate KNTV. Gilroy is located about 30 miles south of San Jose, California, and is known for its agricultural production of garlic, and the annual Garlic Festival which is one of the country’s largest food festivals.

The gunman was described as a man in his 20s, according to a report by BNO News.

The shooting reportedly began at about 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday. But details of the shooting remained hard to come by by 7 p.m. on Sunday. When a reporter for the San Jose Mercury News called the Gilroy Police Department, a dispatcher “said an inquiry about the reports was ‘inappropriate’ and sent a caller to voicemail.” But the Mercury News reported that police were on the scene.

“A dozen ambulance and fire department units,” responded the the shooting report, according to The San Francisco Chronicle, which also reported that private ambulances were being told not to respond to the shooting because the “lacked tactical gear” — which suggested that the shooter was still active as of 6:49 p.m., according to The Chronicle.

The shooting took place on the festival’s third and final day at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, according to local Fox affiliate KTVU.

Even the New York Police Department said that it was “closely monitoring” the incident, in the event that the shooting was an act of political terrorism.

