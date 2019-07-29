Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stunning Hourglass Figure In Sexy White Crop Top

Kylie Jenner has been showing a ton of skin on social media as of late, and this weekend was no different.

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a new video of herself flaunting her flawless figure in front of the mirror.

In the sexy clip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of high-waisted, black jeans and a skimpy little short-sleeved, white crop top.

The outfit put Kylie’s flat tummy, toned abs, lean arms, and curvy backside on full display.

Jenner also had her her shoulder-length, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands. She used a clip to hold her bangs over to the side as her hair fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Kylie also wore a full face of makeup in the video, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color to complete her glam look.

Kylie accessorized with a pair of white sneakers, some small earrings, a diamond ring on her finger, and a watch around her wrist. She also wore light pink polish on her long fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to post a photo of herself looking out over the ocean at sunset with her arms outspread.

Loading...

In the caption of the picture, Jenner opened up about life, and the fact that she struggles with issues like anyone else despite the fact that she has lived her life in the spotlight and gained massive wealth.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” Kylie wrote in the caption of a photo of herself looking out over the ocean during sunset.

“My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” Jenner added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following the makeup mogul on Instagram.