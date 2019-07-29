Bridget Bahl Flaunts Toned Bikini Bod In Mexico

Bridget Bahl has been enjoying herself in Mexico lately, and has been sharing swimsuit pics along the way. One of her newest Instagram posts shows her posing in a black bikini.

The model laid on her right side for the shot, placing her left arm on her legs. She propped her head up with her right hand, and rocked giant, black sunglasses. Her bikini top had thin straps, while her matching bottoms were high-waisted.

Meanwhile, the pool was visible behind her. The floor was eye-catching, made up of dark and light blue tiles. Meanwhile, she placed a Chanel bag in the foreground, which featured a beaded strap.

The photo’s been liked over 16,700 times so far, and fans gushed over Bridget’s look.

“Love the shades and the handbag!!” complimented a follower, with plenty more commenting that they also loved the bag.

“The best photo ever ever ever,” noted a fan, while someone else exclaimed, “hot as lava!”

Bahl’s fans were also feeling the vibe of the photo.

“Like what such a boss,” said an Instagram user, and someone else added, “My eyes literally can’t believe this.”

“Must be a crazy feeling having such wonderful life,” observed another fan.

Previously, Bridget shared another photo of herself in what appears to be the same black bikini. Except this time, she styled herself completely differently.

The model stood against a peach-colored wall, and placed her left hand on a tall, blue vase that was as high as her waist. Meanwhile, the focal point of the photo was a giant hat that she wore. Bridget pulled the hat down slightly, obscuring her eyes.

Many of Bahl’s female fans raved about the hat.

“Omg i love that hat! where’d you get it,” asked a fan. Luckily, Bridget answered her.

“Forever 21,” she revealed, and promised to offer a link so people could also buy the hat.

But not everyone was on board, as a male fan poked fun at the accessory.

“Provides shade for the whole squad,” he joked.

In addition, Bridget’s fans complimented her on a variety of points.

“This is a mood,” “It’s everything, really,” and “Perfection as usual,” were just several of the hundreds of comments that were sent the model’s way.

This isn’t to mention Bridget’s newest Instagram update, which showed her in a white dress. She sported the same Chanel bag as her poolside bikini pic, and was spotted walking around at the beach in Cuixmala.

The white beading on the back of her dress matched the bag’s strap, as she wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.