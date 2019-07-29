Meghan Markle Edits British ‘Vogue,’ Surprise Guest Journalist Takes Over September Issue

Meghan Markle may be on maternity leave, but the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been minding her time exclusively warming baby bottles and singing lullabies. The newest British royal has also taken time to enjoy Wimbleton and to celebrate the Queen’s birthday.

However, Harry’s mother has also been working hard. She has spent the last seven months getting ready to debut her newest job: Guest editor for British Vogue.

The time has almost arrived. Today, the magazine revealed a sneak peak of the September issue, traditionally the biggest issue of the year for this storied publication.

The theme for the 2019 edition is “forces for change,” chosen to honor women “who break barriers.”

The 37-year-old talked about her new job via an official communication on July 28 from British Vogue.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today. “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do by the forces for change they’ll find within these pages.”

Actresses Jane Fonda, Selma Hayak and Laverne Cox are among the 15 important females Meghan chose to represent the issue’s theme.

The carefully curated list also includes model and maternal health activist Christy Turlington, former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, body positivity activist and actor Jameela Jamil, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, mental health activist and model mental health campaigner Adwoa Aboah and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Rounding out the women who were handpicked by the Duchess are Adut Akech, the former refugee and model; Ramla Ali, the former refugee and boxer; Sinead Burke, the diversity advocate and lecturer; Yara Shahidi, the youth voting activist and actor; and Francesca Hayward, the Royal Ballet principal dancer and actress.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

Meghan even gave her husband an assignment. She asked him to interview Jane Goodall, a task Prince Harry relished.

Meanwhile, Enninful was thrilled to have Meghan be the first person to guest edit alongside him for the September issue of British Vogue, which will hit newsstands in the U.K. on August 2. That same day, the new issue will be available online around the world.

Whether or not the American-born member of the British royal family will take another turn as special editor for British Vogue has not been disclosed. No worries. Whatever Meghan Markle’s next assignment is will be officially revealed in due time.