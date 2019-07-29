Nicole Scherzinger Brings The Heat As She Flashes Her Bra In See-Through Top

Nicole Scherzinger has been busy filming Australia’s Got Talent in Sydney, as well as The Masked Singer in the United States, but she’s not letting the travel hinder her sexy style.

According to The Daily Mail, Nicole Scherzinger was photographed by paparazzi in Sydney this weekend as she headed to the airport to fly back to Los Angeles.

The singer looked sexy and chic in a sleeveless gray turtleneck top, that was very thin. The sheer material of the shirt allowed fans to peek through and see Nicole’s sexy white bra underneath.

The top, which flaunted Scherzinger’s tiny waist, was tucked into a pair of matching gray sweatpants, which showed off Nicole’s flawless figure and curvy backside.

The former Pussycat Doll had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bright glossy red color on her plump lips.

Nicole accessorized by sporting a pair of oversize, dark sunglasses to hide her eyes, some bright white sneakers, and vivid red polish on her fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole Scherzinger doesn’t seem to have a problem showing off her fabulous figure for all to see, but that wasn’t always the case.

Nicole says that she has struggled with body image issues in the past, which have taken a toll on her, per MSN.

“Growing up I really struggled with feeling like I fit in. I even had a hard time feeling like I fit into my own skin,” Nicole said in a video on social media.

“I was just really hard on myself, I had a lot of struggles with self-esteem and a lot of insecurities and later on that resulted in me having eating disorders because of my body dysmorphia. I was just really hard on myself growing up and I just didn’t like myself very much,” Scherzinger added.

Scherzinger also says that she wishes she could go back and give the younger version of herself some important advice about life and self confidence.

“I would tell my younger self that you are perfect just the way that God made you. You are precious and you have purpose,” Nicole stated.

