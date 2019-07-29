Chris Harrison Reveals That ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Hannah Brown Was In Love With Two Men Prior To The Finale

Fans of 'The Bachelorette' are still waiting to find out whether Hannah Brown will end up with Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, or Peter Weber.

Fans of The Bachelorette know that it hasn’t been an easy journey for the star of the show, Hannah Brown. Brown went into the show with high hopes of finding her future husband but at one point during the season wasn’t even sure if she wanted to continue the process. There was a lot of fighting, a lot of tears, and of course, a lot of drama. But despite it all, the southern belle did find love within the group of eligible men fighting for her heart. It’s safe to say that not all of the men that came onto the show were there for the right reasons. However, there’s still hope that Brown will end up with the man of her dreams by the end of the season, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Brown currently has three men left fighting for her heart, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, and Peter Weber. All three claim to be falling in love with her and she’s admitted she’s on the same page in terms of her feelings for them. Not only does she have intense physical chemistry with all of them, but they also all seem to have connected on an emotional level as well. At this point, the question really isn’t about whom Brown loves of the remaining men, but who her feelings are the strongest four.

The show’s host, Chris Harrison, recently revealed that he knows for a fact that Brown fell in love with at least two of the reaming men, if not three. He went on to explain that in the upcoming episode, Brown struggles to determine what the right decision is moving forward and sough counsel from her parents about what to do. The producers of the show also reportedly came forward to support Brown when she needed it most. After all, they’d been along with her for the entire journey and wanted to see her find the happiness she was looking for, Harrison explained.

We may not know who Hannah Brown chooses on #TheBachelorette yet, but Chris Harrison is providing some insight.https://t.co/RejFiSSHLN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 25, 2019

“She definitely, probably, had serious love for two of them. Maybe three, but definitely two. You really want this to be about Hannah talking with her mom and dad on camera, off camera, talking with brothers and sisters and friends — this is where you start getting counsel from the people you really count on and love. “And also producers — we love these people, we care for them. You’ve spent a lot of time with these people and been in the trenches with them — these producers you count on and you’ve befriended.”