Kylie Jenner Spreads Her Legs While Wearing Black Croc Pants In Latest Instagram Update

Kylie Jenner is reflecting on a summer night out in her latest Instagram photo.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted two photos of herself from Saturday, July 27 with her 141 million Instagram followers. In the two photos, Jenner went for a color-blocked look for a night on the town with friends. The businesswoman wore a black, one sleeve bodysuit while she was out and paired it with black croc pants from Jennifer Le. Jenner then paired the all-black look with pink and silver shoes from Amina Muaddi. Jenner then added bright pink Balenciaga sunglasses to the look and styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look.

At the time of writing, Jenner’s post received more than 3.3 million likes. The post also received more than 30,000 comments from Jenner’s fans.

“This look is gorgeous,” one follower said.

“Modern Peggy Bundy vibes, I like it,'” another follower chimed in.

Jenner’s post comes the night after she was seen out with Sofia Richie at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, per HollywoodLife. While Jenner is shown wearing the same outfit at dinner as the one she posted, the photos show that Jenner ultimately went for a different shoe selection. The influencer was spotted wearing neon green heels and had also added a diamond watch to her final look. Richie reportedly stepped out in a greyscale snakeskin jacket and paired it with a white T-shirt, pants and booties.

The outing with Richie was reportedly another step that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is making to bonding more with her other friends since falling out with ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. After months of the two friends not speaking to each other, The Inquisitr previously shared that Jenner was reportedly done with Woods for good after she was spotted in the same VIP section as Khloe Kardashian’s ex James Harden at a Houston bar. Jenner has since unfollowed Woods on Instagram.

Since ending her friendship with Woods for good, Jenner and Richie have been spending more time together. The two reportedly became friends when Richie began dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, but have grown closer within the past few months. Richie even joined Jenner in Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin earlier this month.

“[Sofia] is the perfect person to hang out with,” a source told HL.

“We are going to see this friendship blossom big time and they are going to hang out a lot more. Because they are basically family and they don’t have to worry about each other burning any bridges.”

