’90 Day Fiancé’: The Couples Share If They’ve Considered Ditching Their Wedding Rings

All the couples of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4 are sitting together with host Shaun Robinson to rehash their season, including the explosive moments and struggle to keep their relationship going while filming, according to a clip posted by E! News.

This season featured six couples, Russ and Paola, Chantel and Pedro, Nicole and Azan, Elizabeth and Andrei, Larissa and Colt, and Ashley and Jay. During the sit-down, Shaun asked the couples whether or not they’ve ever found themselves in a situation where they’ve considered taking off their wedding rings.

Jamaican tattoo artist Jay, who married Ashley after meeting the mother-of-two in his home country, was the first to answer. He said he has definitely taken off his wedding ring but instead of throwing it away, he decided to wear it on another finger. He also said he made the decision after his estranged wife filed for divorce. Shaun then moved to Russ and Paola, who responded a little differently.

“Absolutely not,” Russ quickly responded.

“Yeah, I have done it a couple of times,” Paola responded with a laugh, before adding that she ended up throwing the ring at her husband while on their honeymoon.

Nicole then answered, and said she also took her ring off once during a moment of anger. Her fiancé, Azan, didn’t have the opportunity to answer the question because he wasn’t present at the tell-all.

As viewers of the show may remember, Larissa revealed that she threw away her ring after a heated altercation with Colt, while Pedro was encouraged to take his ring off while hanging out with his friends in the Dominican Republic. At the time, Pedro and Chantel were having issues, and he took the dance floor with another woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During the same clip, Colt expressed regret about how his marriage ended. He said he wished he would have been more patient with his ex-wife, before saying he would be open to getting back with Larissa if they were able to sit down and have a conversation. The clip ends with Larissa’s response.

“Never say never,” the Brazilian woman said.

However, during the episode, she blindsided her ex-husband by introducing her new boyfriend on camera. This led to the couple engaging in a heated argument before Larissa quickly removed herself from the situation, saying she refused to be disrespected on television.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will come to a close tonight after the second part of the reunion special on TLC.