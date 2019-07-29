Karrueche Tran’s Neon-Pink String Bikini Knocks Instagram Dead

Karrueche Tran seems to be firmly in vacation mode. The model and Claws actress has taken to Instagram for a reminder that the best vacations come with bikinis. Given the Caribbean destination mentioned in the 31-year-old’s caption, it looks like this is one star who knows how to pack an appropriate wardrobe.

Earlier today, Karrueche updated her account. Her photo came in selfie mode with a forthright-yet-relaxed pose struck in front of a mirror. The setting of cushion-plumped couches and floor-to-ceiling windows around Tran was definitely glam, but there was no denying who was taking center stage. Karrueche was wowing in a tiny and strung bikini in neon pinks. The minimal two-piece was pushing the boundaries with its limited material, but this is one Hollywood face who owns her swimwear. Karrueche’s fierce body was on full show against the eye-popping neons, and it looks like this girl has been working out.

Fans were seeing Karrueche’s trim and toned thighs, jaw-dropping abs, and gym-sculpted shoulders. Likewise on show was the star’s sexy cleavage, although the bikini wasn’t sending out too much. A stylish loose shirt in pastel pinks, oranges, and greens accessorized the two-piece, although Karrueche had it worn off her shoulders for maximal flaunting. Simple hoop earrings and necklace jewelry added minimal flourishes to a beauty who needs none.

The update hasn’t gone unnoticed. It had racked up over 42,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live with a few celebrities giving it the thumbs-up. Model Jordyn Woods left Karrueche a like, as did supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

Karrueche’s sizzling body is a hot topic for her fans. The star opened up to Glamour regarding how she got into fierce shape for her role as Virginia in the TNT Claws series.

“Virginia has the least amount of clothes! Her booty is always out; her stomach is always out. I was like, ‘I gotta keep myself together!'” she said.

Tran then explained that her character has strength from dancing in a strip club, although Karrueche herself had to achieve her rock-hard physique via more conventional gym methods.

Loading...

“I wasn’t into training or working out before this. Now I like squats; I like working with the resistance bands. I really like working with someone one-on-one—my trainer kicks my butt!” she added.

Karrueche has 8.9 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union, singer Madison Beer, plus models Blac Chyna, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Olivia Culpo. Fans wishing to see more of Karrueche should follow her Instagram.