Britney Spears’ See-Through Yellow Dress Grabs The Attention Of Bloomingdales

Britney Spears showed off a brand new dress that she absolutely adored on social media over the weekend, and her followers loved it.

On Saturday, Britney Spears posted a photo and a video of herself wearing a sexy, see-through yellow mini dress that flaunted the singer’s tiny waist, long, lean legs, toned arms, and ample bust.

Spears had her long, blonde hair pulled back behind her head in the photo, and donned a pair of oversize sunglasses to hide her eyes. She also rocked some tan heels and a pair of small gold earrings in the photo.

In the caption of the sexy snapshot, Britney revealed that she was shopping at Bloomingdales when she spotted the little yellow number, and she had to have it.

Spears’ fans took to the comment section to gush over her look, calling her gorgeous and the queen of the yellow dress. However, she had one well-known admirer as well.

Bloomingdales themselves commented on the photo, telling Britney that she looked amazing in the ensemble.

“Good choice, Brit! That color looks [fire emoji] on you,” the department store wrote, adding a yellow heart and winking emoji to add flare to the statement, which gained over 540 likes on the social media site.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, recently made their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

Britney wore a stunning red dress, and sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Loading...

However, sources tell People Magazine that Britney and Sam are not engaged, despite the hardware on her ring finger.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the singer’s music video for “Slumber Party” back in 2016 and quickly hit it off. Insiders reveal that Sam has been a great match for Britney during their two-year relationship, and that he often tries to take Spears out to do the things she loves, such as dining at restaurants and goings on shopping trips.

Sam works as a model and a personal trainer during the week, but allegedly tries to dedicate his weekends to Britney. The source goes on to say that Asghari loves Spears, and has become very protective over her. He’s also said to be close with Britney’s sons, Sean Preston and Jaden James.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Britney Spears’ life and relationship with Sam Asghari by following the singer on social media.