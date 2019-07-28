The Elderly Mother Of Missing Connecticut Woman Jennifer Dulos Demands Answers

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, has been missing since May 24.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five from Connecticut has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her kids off at school. On the night she disappeared, her blood was discovered on the floor of her garage, suggesting she’d been attacked. There’s been no sign of her since. Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are currently the main suspects in the case. Both Fotis and Michelle were captured on video surveillance the night Jennifer disappeared dropping bags into various dumpsters. It was later determined that Jennifer’s bloodied garments were in the bags. Now, Jennifer’s 85-year-old mother Gloria Farber is demanding answers, according to The CT Post.

It’s been months since Gloria has seen her daughter and she’s interested to hear what the suspects know about her disappearance. She’s particularly interested in Michelle’s side of the story. She’s also suing Fotis for $2 million dollars, claiming he never repaid the loans she gave him to start his real estate business. Gloria claims that she had her late husband gave Fotis the hefty sum to start his company, Fore Group. While she said the money came in the form of a loan, he says he was never made aware that the money was to be repaid.

Following Jennifer’s disappearance, both Michelle and Fotis were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with an investigation. Both of them are currently out on bail and claim they are innocent. Fotis even went on live television and professed his innocence during an interview. He claimed that while he and Jennifer might not have gotten along, he would have never harmed her. Jennifer’ reportedly filed for divorce from Fotis when she found out he was being unfaithful to her. She also claimed he threatened her and was verbally abusive to her, at times even in front of their children. They were in the middle of a nasty custody dispute over their kids when she disappeared.

JUST IN: According to the Hartford Courant, a judge has granted Gloria Farber, Jennifer Dulos' mother, temporary custody of Jennifer's five children. https://t.co/QONCSbouHG — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) July 25, 2019

Gloria has demanded answers from Michelle and has tried to depose her in court. Michelle’s lawyer, Andrew Bowman, said that he rejected the motion because it was a violation of Michelle’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Gloria’s lawyers disagreed, saying, “The motion to quash is not legally proper, in that the deponent can invoke her Fifth Amendment rights as to questions posed.”

Gloria was recently granted custody of Jennifer’s children, who range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old.