Aubrey O’Day Spills Out Of Tiny Purple Bikini & Advises Fans To ‘Stay Wet’

Aubrey O’Day shared a bikini photo three days ago in the midst of the heat wave in California, and she had advice for her fans: “stay wet.”

The photo, which was animated with water flowing down on the singer, garnered over 142,000 views.

O’Day was spotted spilling out of a tiny, purple bikini. The top was barely enough to cover her chest. The bikini bottoms also had string ties on the side, and rested high on her hips.

The photo was taken from a low vantage point. Aubrey propped her left leg up, and rested her left hand on her knee. Meanwhile, she placed her right hand behind her head. The singer accessorized with a giant pair of sunglasses, which left most of her face obscured. However, it was possible to see that she puckered her lips for the photo, and wore dark pink lipstick.

Aubrey O’Day Claims She Is Still Traumatized From Working With Diddy: “It Was Scary” https://t.co/TJ92ICqe5n pic.twitter.com/0TGiOVmaWm — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 25, 2019

“D*mn how you get thick? Body goals,” asked a fan, while someone else said, “The bombest baddest of all time.”

Clearly, Aubrey’s good looks were impactful on her followers.

“You look absolutely flawless and so d*mn gorgeous!! Your beauty always takes my breath away,” stated an Instagram user.

A fan left a compliment, but also brought in some politics.

“Flaming hot Aubs! Btw I think it RAD that you like Elizabeth Warren. She’s the sh*t and so are you!!” they exclaimed.

Aubrey kept the sultry photos rolling, with a new update a couple of day ago. This time, she was spotted in mesh lingerie, as she spread her legs for the shot. She struck a pose by crouching low to the ground, and sported matching fishnet shoes.

In addition, O’Day rocked an abstract wig. It was platinum blond with a harsh bob cut. But unlike most hairstyles, this one was extra large, extending past her shoulders on either side.

And while the wig obscured parts of her face, Aubrey’s metallic eyeshadow and dark lipstick were still visible.

O’Day added an effect to the bottom right of the image, which was of a burning flame.

“How does she do this?” asked a fan, who seemed impressed by the photo.

“H O L Y F * C K!!! Burn 1 down? More like burn the whole f*cking town down!” declared another follower, who referenced Aubrey’s captions.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user had a request for Aubrey.

“I think ur [sic] great at everything you do but I would really love to hear more music from u!!! Wish all of [Danity Kane] would get back together,” they said.