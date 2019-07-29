Romanians Protest Against Cops Who Took Too Long To Recover An Abducted Teenager

The teenager, who was kidnapped, tortured and raped, is now presumed dead.

People in Romania have been very angry with the ‘corrupt police’ after they failed to recover an abducted teenage girl in a timely fashion. The girl was later presumably killed by her captor.

To protest against the incident, thousands of people took to the streets in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. The protests continued over the weekend.

According to a news report by Reuters, the 15-year-old girl — identified as Alexandra Macesanu — had been hitchhiking home from the nearby southern town of Caracal when she was abducted.

However, she managed to call the police emergency number thrice to report that she had been tortured and raped by a man who gave her a lift in his car.

Per the piece, the police, however, responded to the emergency call at a snail’s pace and took 19 hours to carry out a search. Once they located and entered the place where the girl was believed to be held, they found jewelry and human remains.

The Romanian police suspect that the remains belonged to Alexandra as well as another 18-year-old girl from a nearby village who went missing in April this year. A forensic examination, however, is yet to be carried out to confirm the suspicion and the identity of the victims.

As the news went viral on traditional and social media, around 2,000 angry citizens marched against the incompetence of the authorities. People carried Romanian flags and chanted anti-government slogans, including “Their blood is on your hands” and “Romania is being killed,” the report said.

After the march, protesters held a candlelight vigil for the presumably deceased girl and also laid flowers to express sadness and solidarity.

Abduction of a Romanian schoolgirl sparks protests against the government after police took 19 hours to respond to her cry for help https://t.co/6ri9TkxzVx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 28, 2019

According to The Independent, on Saturday, a 65-year-old mechanic — identified as Gheorghe Dinca — was detained by the police for a criminal investigation.

Loading...

The article also mentioned that following their negligence, the country’s police chief, along with two other country officials, were terminated from their jobs on Saturday.

Responding to the mounting pressure from the masses, the Prime Minister of Romania, Viorica Dancila announced on Saturday that she will possibly call a referendum aimed at harsher punishment for rapists, pedophiles and murderers.

The anger was not only confined to the streets of Romania but people on social media also called the police out for their negligent attitude toward serious matters.

“Welcome to the country where you get kidnapped, beaten up, raped, cut into pieces and put into a barrel by a psychopath and no authority bothers to find you only after 19 hours from your desperate calls for help and screams of pain,” one Twitter user wrote.