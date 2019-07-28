Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Sunday Style In Sexy Bathroom Selfie

Sofia Richie is spending her Sunday relaxing around the house, and showing off her sexy style in the process.

On Sunday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking stunning as she lounged around her home.

In the snapshot, Sofia, who is the daughter of singing legend Lionel Richie, stands in her bathroom and takes a photo of herself in the mirror as she dons and oversize, button up pinstripe shirt.

Richie has the sleeves rolled up on the shirt, and leaves it unbuttoned a bit. She had her sandy blonde hair pulled up halfway behind her head in a sleek ponytail. The rest of her hair falls down her back and cascades over her shoulders.

Sofia rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and thick lashes. She also adds pink eye shadow, a pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter and light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Richie accessorizes with some small, gold hoop earrings and long, manicured nails.

In the background of the photo, a large white bathtub can be seen, as well as a shelf full of folded, white towels.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie currently dates Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick. The pair have been together for about two years, and although it has been rumored that an engagement and wedding is in the works, Disick has yet to pop the question.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia no longer worries about getting an engagement ring from Scott, and is happy with the state of their current relationship.

Loading...

“Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” an insider told the outlet.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the insider continued.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life by following the model on Instagram.