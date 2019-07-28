Kenya Moore Sends ‘RHOA’ Cast Member Cynthia Bailey A Touching Tribute Following Engagement To Mike Hill

Kenya Moore had nothing but kind words to say about Cynthia Bailey’s engagement to her boyfriend of one year Mike Hill.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Bailey and Hill became engaged on Friday, July 26. The sports journalist popped the question during Bailey’s opening for her wine cellar business. The engagement gathered several of Bailey’s family, friends and RHOA cast members. Moore, who was in attendance for the engagement, posted a photo of Hill proposing to Bailey on Saturday, July 27.

“Congrats to my beautiful sister and fiancé! You deserve your happily ever after! ‘To find a wife is to find a good thing.’ Love you both!'” Moore captioned under her post.

Bailey replied to Moore’s post and thanked her “sis” for her post. The model also assured the former Miss USA that both she and Hill love her as well.

According to OK! magazine, Hill proposed to Bailey while the couple was filming scenes for Season 12 of RHOA. The two have been together for a little over one year and met after being introduced by Steve Harvey. The sportscaster and the entrepreneur went social media official last year and Hill began appearing on RHOA during the show’s 11th season.

Moore and Bailey were seemingly close during Moore’s run on RHOA, which lasted from 2012 to 2018. The entrepreneur announced that she would be returning to the show for Season 12. Since then, Bravo reports that Moore has been seen with Kandi Burruss and Bailey. Earlier this month, the three women were seen outside of a restaurant and were all smiles as they posed together wearing casual attire. Bailey even reportedly commented on Instagram about Moore’s “snap back,” in reference to her body after giving birth to her and husband Marc Daly’s daughter Brooklyn.

This is the second marriage for both Hill and Bailey. The model revealed to People back in December that she was more than ready to tie the knot again following her split from Peter Thomas in 2017. The two had been married since 2010.

“I want to marry Mike. I love Mike. He’s my soulmate,” Bailey said.

“We talk about getting married all the time. I’m hoping a proposal will happen soon, if not before the end of this year, then hopefully next. I’ve certainly been dropping enough hints! But God has a plan, so I’m just letting it go.”

Fans of both Bailey and Moore can see them on Real Housewives of Atlanta when it returns to Bravo for Season 12.