Michael Jackson Accuser Wade Robson Claims People Ignored The Star’s Pedophilia Because He Was ‘Too Powerful’

In the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the King of Pop of sexually abused them as children. Now, Yahoo News reports that Robson believes that the alleged cover-up of Jackson’s abuse is akin to the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal, and legal documents reportedly reveal that Robson believes employees of the King of Pop’s companies were aware of his tendencies.

Robson claims that one of Jackson’s employees “was responsible for organizing all of [Robson’s] meetings with Jackson during this time,” and suggests that he is “the gatekeeper” that was “privy to all of his patterns with children.” He added that “any sensible adult who was that close, knowing almost everything about what Michael did every single day because she scheduled it… for her to the be the gatekeeper, is the one that sent me by setting up this meeting into a pedophile’s hand.”

Per The Inquisitr, despite the controversy around Leaving Neverland, it has received five Emmy nominations: outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program; outstanding documentary or nonfiction special; outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program; outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program; and outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction program.

Regardless of the select critical acclaim, the documentary has been deeply polarizing. Its premiere at Sundance Film Festival was followed by both praise and criticism, with some suggesting that the movie confirms what people suspected all along and fans and people close to Jackson calling it a cash grab meant to denigrate the late singer’s legacy.

But HBO stands by the film and addressed the controversy before its release, per People.

“Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged. HBO will move forward with the airing of Leaving Neverland,” the company said, adding that their decision will allow everyone to form their own opinion of the film after watching it.

The movie’s director Dan Reed has also stood by the film and claims that he did all of the research necessary to ensure that Robson and Safechuck’s stories were legitimate.

However, Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, believes that the accusations are false. He is also behind an upcoming documentary called Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth, will he says will “ruin” Reed’s career.

In addition, Variety reports that one of the Jackson estate’s lawyers, John Branca, suggests that Reed’s documentary is part of a “racist” movement to punish Jackson for his fame. He suggests that this movement is comprised of people that don’t care if Jackson is guilty or innocent.