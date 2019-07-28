Five Women Were Killed In Mississippi In One Single Weekend Due To Gun Violence

Ally Kostial, Lisa Nguyen, Arykah White, Shayna Cline and Zaria Newton were all Mississippi residents killed last weekend due to gun violence.

Ally Kostial was only 21-years-old. She was a kind and ambitious student at the University of Mississippi. She was shot eight times to her death in a tragedy that shocked the community. The suspect in the case is reportedly her former boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld who was also a student at the university. According to those that knew the couple, their relationship was toxic and Theesfeld was emotionally abusive and manipulative to Kostial. Theesfeld’s lawyer and father both claim he is innocent. The death of someone so young and with so much potential is indeed tragic, but unfortunately Kostial wasn’t the only woman to die as a result of gun violence within the state of Mississippi last weekend, according to Crime Time.

Over the course of 24 hours last weekend on July 19 through July 20, five different women were killed as a result of gun violence. In addition to Kostial, Lisa Nguyen, Arykah White, Shayna Cline and Zaria Newton all lost their lives in the state of Mississippi. These women were of varying ages and backgrounds. They came from different walks of life. But each one of their lives were cut short unexpectedly.

Newton was only 20-years-old. She and her boyfriend were alerted that their property in Brookhaven had been broken into. They rushed home only to find themselves in the middle of an ongoing robbery. Newton was shot by one of the suspects and died as a result of her injuries. One of the four suspects in the robbery was shot down by police while the remaining three remain in police custody. Newton was a cosmetology student with high hopes for the future.

Nguyen was a 59-year-old grocery store employee. She and her family owned the Steelman Grocery in Hattiesburg. She was shot to her death when a group of suspects attempted to rob the grocery. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested yet.

White was only 16-years-old and was attending a friend’s birthday party at a local park. A fight broke out in the parking lot and another teenager allegedly fatally shot White. She did not know the suspect.

Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old University of Mississippi student from Texas, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of fellow Ole Miss student Ally Kostial: https://t.co/mj67WcrxpT pic.twitter.com/prhxSjTOtY — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) July 23, 2019

Cline was also a teenager. She was only 19-years-old and was reportedly shot by her 31-year-old boyfriend. He has since been taken into custody and charged with first degree murder.

As for Kostial, her friends claim they have no doubt Theesfeld is responsible.

“He harassed her for years, took advantage of her for years, I spent countless nights holding Ally close drying her tears about this monster for years,” one of her friends wrote on Twitter.