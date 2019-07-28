Lisa Rinna Shares Glitter Bikini Throwback: ‘That Dancing With The Stars Body Tho’

Lisa Rinna has taken Instagram on a trip down memory lane. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to the platform earlier today to share a throwback snap from her Dancing With The Stars days: Lisa appeared on Season 2 of the popular ABC show back in 2006.

Lisa’s photo showed her posing in a hallway with Jeffrey Ballard. Given the super-glittery outfit and backstage feel, Lisa’s snap appeared to come straight from her moment on the competition show. It showed the 55-year-old flaunting her killer body in a colorful and sequin-adorned stage outfit that seemed to have added a long satin skirt to a cupped and glittery bikini top. The skirt’s bold yellows offered plenty of color alongside a sash detail in reds, although the ensemble’s upper was hardly falling short with its eye-catching hues. Fans were seeing the bikini top’s fiery oranges and pastel purples alongside what seemed to be the impetus for Lisa’s caption – namely, her fierce body.

The snap did, indeed, send out one gym-honed look. Clearly, this star hasn’t aged a day since the mid-2000s. Lisa’s rock-hard abs were taking center stage, although her sexy cleavage and bronzed tan weren’t far behind. The star was photographed smiling for the camera and striking a simple pose.

A like quickly came in from Kelly Ripa. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host didn’t appear to be alone in giving Lisa the thumbs-up, though. Lisa’s update had racked up over 8,100 likes within just 50 minutes of going live.

Lisa’s shredded body has been a talking point for years. It also seems to be very much alive and well. Two days ago, Lisa took to Instagram for a sensational bikini display that saw her jamming out to Billie Eilish in nothing but her two-piece and a cowboy hat.

With Lisa’s daughter Amelia in recovery from anorexia nervosa though, this star herself has found herself fronting media outlets for more serious body-related issues. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Lisa has admitted that she may have an unhealthy relationship with food.

“People have said, ‘Well, you don’t look anorexic. You’re not that thin.’ Which is a really big trigger. It’s f***ing difficult,” Lisa told Andy Cohen upon being probed.

Cohen asked Lisa whether her daughter might have acquired some of her disordered eating behaviors from her mother.

“Probably, yeah. Do I have any food issues? I probably do ’cause I’m in this business,” Lisa admitted.

