Martin Clunes & The ‘Doc Martin’ Cast Wrap Filming For Season 9 In Cornwall

The popular series Doc Martin has wrapped shooting its ninth season in the Cornwall town of Port Isaac, which substitutes for the fictional town of Portwenn. While the end of the season is also significant, Martin Clunes and the Doc Martin cast have decided to end the show after the 10th season next year.

Cornwall Live captured photos of Clunes and the cast embracing after the last scene was shot for the day on the final day of Season 9 filming. A photographer who goes by the name I Am Sean shared that he had gotten some great shots on that final day.

“So I’ve come across to Port Isaac today to see if I could capture a few nice aerial shots. Sadly the beach is full of TV production vehicles… They were only filming the final scenes of the new Doc Martin series, featuring none other than Martin Clunes himself!!” the photographer said.

The photographer stated that this was the final wrap of the season after 18 weeks of filming, and it ended in cheers and hugs.

Martin Clunes is known as a friendly actor who takes time to pose with fans after shooting, and he did so the previous week in Truro, Cornwall, after filming on-site at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

Martin Clunes and Doc Martin cast celebrate the end of filming in Cornwall's Port Isaac https://t.co/GLbPiEOOGb — WhatsOn Cornwall (@WhatsOnCornwall) July 28, 2019

A spokesman for the Royal Cornwall Hospital in the Cornwall capital of Truro confirmed that the cast was filming Doc Martin for several days this season.

“I can confirm the Doc Martin team has been on location at the Royal Cornwall Hospital on three occasions filming for the currently series. They have used the Knowledge Spa and a few other areas inside the hospital and around the grounds.”

The spokesman admitted that even though a film crew on location can throw off the rhythm of things, the staff, patients, and visitors enjoy seeing the stars, and everyone was nice about posing for the odd selfie. He added that several staff members were able to take parts as extras on Doc Martin, so it will be fun to see if they can spot themselves and their co-workers when the season airs.

When Clunes turned up for the second-to-last season in the series, he admitted that even though he calls it work, Doc Martin has been the best job in show business.

“We love going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin, and we miss it when we are not there. The county is so beautiful, and the people have been so warm and welcoming to us,” he said.