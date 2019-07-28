Tana Mongeau Shared This Heartfelt Message With Jake Paul Before They Got Married

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are taking a big step in their relationship by getting married. So, on Sunday, Tana uploaded a video sharing a heartfelt message to Jake.

“I love you,” she said in a video where you can only hear her voice. “It actually still scares me so much to say it because once I say it and it’s somewhere other than my head, it becomes completely real and to be quite frank, I am so used to losing everything I love and I don’t want to lose you.”

Tana and Jake got engaged on her 21st birthday. They had only been dating for two months when they proposed. As The Inquistr previously noted, their engagement has triggered concerns that the relationship might be fake and that they’re getting married just for the publicity. Even Jake’s brother, controversial YouTuber Logan Paul seemed to doubt that their romance was real during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ podcast, KFC Radio.

During the chat, he discussed the monetization of fake relationships and referenced his brother.

“There’s no exchange [of money] but you can make money together. Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split,” he said. “I hope so. Like, what if my brother’s, like, doing 80/20 with Tana? Oh, Tana, no! Tana, don’t do it! Damn, he been doing 80/20. He’s been doing 80/20.”

As Seventeen Magazine reports, there have been claims that the engagement ring isn’t even a real diamond. In an interview with E! News, gem expert Ira Weissman who runs the blog Diamond Pro said that the stone looked fake, based on the video of the proposal.

He also speculated that she may have used an app to make it sparkle in the social media clips she shared from that nigh so that it looks like a real diamond.

Tana has however insisted that their relationship is real and that she doesn’t care if her fans don’t believe that it is.

She has been providing hilarious wedding updates via her Twitter profile. According to her tweets, so far the festivities have included nudity from adult film actress Riley Reid.

update: Riley Reid’s tits were out on the jet. we almost crashed. my assistant is trying to serve Lil Mosey Tequila as a flight attendant. I just rode Jake in front of his mom. the flight attendant is a bridesmaid now. family channels are vlogging the front row. #JanaForever — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 28, 2019

As Metro notes Jake and Tana’s wedding is scheduled to be held at the Grafitti Mansion in Las Vegas on July 28. The reception will be at the Sugar Factory. The cost of the nuptials is reportedly a whopping $500,000, so it’s clear that they want to do this big for the big day. But whether the marriage will last remains to be seen.