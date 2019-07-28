‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Announces Engagement To Mike Hill After Dating For One Year

Congratulations are in order for Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the sports journalist announced on Friday, July 26 that they would be walking down the aisle soon. According to People, Hill proposed to Bailey with a 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring. The venue for the proposal was reportedly at the grand opening for Bailey’s new business, The Bailey WineCeller.

The engagement was a surprise for Bailey. The event gathered the couple’s children- Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 19 and Hill’s two daughters Kayla, 17 and Ashlee, 19. The couple’s close friends also attended the engagement, along with Bailey’s RHOA cast members. Hill reportedly popped the question once it was his turn to say a speech on behalf of his fiancee’s latest business venture.

Bailey and Hill met back in February 2018 when Bailey appeared on the Steve Harvey Show. Since then, the two have been seemingly inseparable and Bailey has gushed over her soon-to-be husband on her Instagram page on multiple occasions. The two even share a couple’s nickname, “Chill,” which was the name their supporters used to congratulate them on their engagement.

Bailey even shared back in December 2018 that she could see herself with Hill for a long time.

“I want to marry Mike. I love Mike. He’s my soulmate,” Bailey said. “We talk about getting married all the time. I’m hoping a proposal will happen soon, if not before the end of this year, then hopefully next. I’ve certainly been dropping enough hints! But God has a plan, so I’m just letting it go.”

This will be the second marriage for both Bailey and Hill. The model dated actor Leon Robinson back in the 1990s and the two share Noelle together. Bailey was also married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017. While she did say that she and Hill weren’t “jumping in” to the idea of marriage back in December, she did say that their past relationships have made their current one stronger.

“You know, we’ve both been married before, so marriage is something we both understand,” she added. “We’re not jumping into this blind. We both have kids and we both love each other very much. We know marriage is the next step.”

Loading...

According to Us Weekly, Hill’s ring to Bailey is one the Seagrams partner will never forget. The engagement ring’s setting reportedly retails at 14,036, with the five-carat center stone being valued at $70,000. Altogether, the price of the ring is a reported $85,000.

Bailey is currently filming RHOA’s 12th season, which is set to premiere later this year.