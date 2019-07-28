Sarah Harris Leaves Very Little To The Imagination As She Rocks A Barely-There Bikini

Kiwi model Sarah Harris, who became famous after being featured in Maxim Australia and Playboy, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with some new skin-baring snaps — ones that stopped both followers and non-followers in their tracks because of the excessive show of skin.

In the latest picture, the model could be seen lying on a beach, soaking up the sun to tan her body. She wore a very skimpy string bikini that allowed her to accentuate her enviable physique. The 25-year-old model posed while lying on her belly, right next to her boyfriend, Josh Williams.

The picture was captured by Josh, who focused the camera on Sarah’s enviable booty — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

In the caption, Sarah expressed her desire to have a naturally-tanned body, without the application of any tanning lotions. She also informed her fans that the snap was captured in Bali, where she frequently goes to spend her holidays. Sarah also wrote in the caption that she and her beau like to stick to the places they know.

Within a few minutes of going live, the snap garnered more than 4,000 likes and over a hundred comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot figure and also thanked her for sharing glimpses of her holiday with them. Some of the fans also wished Sarah and Josh a happy and long-lasting relationship.

“What a beautiful view (he has),” one of her fans wrote on the picture, referring to her pert derriere and how her lucky beau is able to see it so closely.

“Wow you are beautiful. Have a nice week,” another one commented. While a third fan, who didn’t hesitate to express her wishful thinking, wrote that since Sarah and Josh visit Bali so often, they should take her with them the next time because she would love to see the place.

Prior to posting the said snap, Sarah treated her fans to an extremely racy snap where she could be seen wearing nothing at all except for a yellow striped underwear. She tied her hair into a ponytail and opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural and sexy.

Loading...

Since nudity is not allowed on Instagram and violation can lead to account deletion, Sarah censored her breasts with the help of her arms. Nonetheless, the model left enough for her fans to see and drool over.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and started modeling at the age of 15 when she posed for the ad campaign of Billabong swimwear.