Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Snap With Fiance Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff surprised her 12.6 million Instagram followers today with a heartwarming snap of her and fiance Matthew Koma.

In the picture, Duff and Koma were standing outside in a scenic spot. They were on a brick patio area, but there were stepping stones visible behind them and a variety of trees and bushes that created a lush paradise.

Duff rocked a pair of white Daisy Dukes for the shot, paired with a soft blue sweater and tan ankle boots with buckles. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun with her bangs casually tousled. Koma, who had an arm wrapped around Duff, had on a pair of dark green pants and a graphic tee. He accessorized with a pair of dark rimmed glasses, and both of them looked downwards with serene expressions on their faces.

Duff added a sweet caption that highlighted their roles as new parents. Though Duff has been a mom for several years now, as she had a son with ex husband Mike Comrie, she recently welcomed her second child with Koma, their daughter Banks.

Duff’s fans absolutely loved the adorable snap, and the shot received over 455,000 likes within just one day.

Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale left a comment on the post, and asked whether Duff’s son Luca took the shot.

Another fan sang Duff’s praises in the comments section as a major role model.

“Such a perfect person to look up and admire. I love you Hilary Duff!” the fan said.

Another follower expressed admiration for Duff and Koma’s relationship, and confessed that she was hoping to have a partnership like that in her own life.

“You’re my ideal couple and I hope I can have such a wonderful husband (dad),” the follower said.

Duff’s Instagram page is packed with pictures of her adorable baby girl, as well as a few sizzling selfies and shots promoting her latest project. However, she also includes quite a few shots with Koma that highlight the genuine nature of their relationship.

A week ago, Duff posted a shot where the two of them were hanging out in a cozy chair together. Duff had her hair pulled away from her face in a headband, and Koma rocked a red baseball cap. They made all kinds of silly faces at the camera, and appeared to be having a blast together.

Koma left a sweet comment on the shot.

“You’re my princess peach forever.”

The duo aren’t afraid to flaunt their relationship and engage in a little PDA.