Demi Rose Puts Curvy Backside On Display In Sexy New Photo

Demi Rose Mawby is showing off her vacation style on social media, and her fans are going wild over her latest photo.

On Sunday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to post a new picture of herself relaxing on vacation in Mykonos, and the model puts all of her curves on display in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, Demi is seen laying on a large, tan lounge seat. She lays on her flat tummy as she soaks up the sun in a skintight multi-color striped dress.

The dress flaunts the model’s flawless figure, including her toned arms, lean legs, and curvy booty. Demi has her long, dark hair pulled back behind her head and rocks a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Mawby adds a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, a clear blue sky can be seen, as well as a gorgeous crystal ocean and beautiful hills.

Demi reveals that she’s in complete vacation mode in the photo, which seemingly includes relaxing and enjoying the scenery.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose may be trying to de-stress after having a very difficult year in her personal life.

The model recently lost her mother, Christine Mawby, who passed away earlier this summer. Christine’s death came just eight months after the death of Demi’s father.

Following her mother’s passing, followers took to social media to send love, support, and prayers to Mawby, who later revealed that she was very appreciative of all of the well wishes.

Loading...

“I really really appreciate it and you all are like my extended family. Gotta keep rolling,” the model told her followers just days after Christine’s death, adding that she went back to work amid her grieving.

“I trust that everything I am going through now is teaching me and preparing me for my future. Everything is happening as it needs to,” Demi wrote in a separate message.

Just days after her mother’s death, the model also posted a photo of two birds sitting side-by-side, and revealed that she hoped they were her parents reunited again.

“Saw these two love birds on set today. I hoped they were Mom & Dad paying a visit,” Demi captioned the picture.

Meanwhile fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on her Instagram account.