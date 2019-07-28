Martha Hunt Gets Flirty In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Martha Hunt shared a short video selfie yesterday, and it was all about her beach look. The video has been watched over 99,000 times and features the model in a small, leopard-print bikini top.

The model wore her hair down for the shot, as she sported very red lipstick. She accessorized with a necklace, which was shaped like an upside-down “u.” Her hair was worn down and blew in the wind slightly during the clip. Behind her, you could see the roof of a hut, along with palm trees.

While the update wasn’t geo-tagged, she revealed seven days ago that she was in the Bahamas. It’s difficult to know if she’s still there, but it’s a good guess, considering the tropical backdrop.

“You look so amazing,” noted a fan, while another said, “Double selfie! Nice!”

“I love you from the bottom of my heart,” commented another adoring follower.

Many fans seemed to believe Martha was still on vacation. Considering the model’s caption for the photo, it’s likely that it’s true. That, or she could be on a photoshoot but enjoying some downtime.

“Have a great vacation!” said an Instagram user, while another had a completely off-topic request: “Please!!! share your skincare routine on YouTube.”

Since Martha posted the selfie, she’s also shared a professional shot that was taken for an ad. The ad was for Dessange Paris and featured her in a gold ensemble.

The photo showed Hunt posing in front of a completely white wall. She rocked a gold, one-shoulder dress. It fit her body like a glove, while the right sleeve was long and flowing. The model looked down to her left, as she crossed her legs while standing up. She placed her hands on either side of her on the wall and revealed that she was wearing a bracelet on her left wrist.

Martha’s makeup also popped in the photo. Her metallic pink eyeshadow glittered in the light, while her blush also shone through. She wore her hair down in a defined left part and brushed it behind her back. This left her right ear exposed, which allowed her to show off a chandelier-style earring.

Loading...

“Wow..you look amazing!” declared a fan, and another said, “A sun kissed, golden goddess.”

“Martha Hunt is always on point,” stated a follower, while someone else applauded her, saying, “You deserve an award for this look.”

Although the update has only been live for an hour, it’s already garnered over 16,500 likes.