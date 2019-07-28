Here’s Why Jordyn Woods Is Reportedly ‘Not Concerned’ With What The Kardashian-Jenners Think About Her

Jordyn Woods is reportedly officially freeing herself of her loyalty to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The Secndnture CEO has been on the outs with the family since she was seen with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson in February. Since then, the entrepreneur has been seemingly moving on with her life through her business ventures and her acting and modeling roles. Woods has even been growing her visibility more through her Instagram page.

Although Woods has seemingly worked to grow her independence away from her former BFF Kylie and the rest of the family, the Grown-ish guest star made headlines again on Thursday, July 25. Woods was spotted out with James Harden, who dated Khloe back in 2015. The two were spotted out at a Houston bar in the same booth.

According to Hollywood Life, the outing with Harden was one that could’ve upset the entire reality show family. A source told the outlet that while Woods was aware that the family could’ve been upset by her antics, she didn’t let that stop her from having a good time out.

“At this point, Jordyn realizes there’s no coming back from the bridges she’s burned with the KarJenners,” a source said.

“She has done all the apologizing she’s going to do and has made peace with any errors she’s made. Jordyn is done making apologies for what she’s done and is all about moving forward with her own life, professionally and personally.”

The source also stated that there was a meeting between Woods and the Houston Rockets player on Thursday, July 25. The two reportedly have “mutual friends” and the fact that they were together in the same VIP section was reportedly pure coincidence. Though she didn’t mean to be in the same booth as Harden, Woods is reportedly not letting her previous allegiance to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars stifle her as she moves forward with her life.

“Jordyn refuses to limit herself to certain friends or professional relationships due to who the Kardashians and Jenners have or haven’t dated,” the source said.

“She’s all about making herself happy and is no longer concerned with what any of them think.”

The Inquisitr previously shared that since Woods made headlines for spending time with Harden, Jenner has unfollowed her longtime friend on Instagram. The move comes five months after Woods moved out of Jenner’s Los Angeles home shortly after the cheating scandal took place.

Woods has yet to speak publicly about her hangout with Harden.