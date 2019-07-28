Camille Kostek Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Sexy Dress With Insanely High Slit

Camille Kostek’s most recent Instagram share has her followers drooling.

As her followers know, the stunner is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a number of sexy outfits. While she definitely looks amazing in anything that she wears, the bombshell is most well-known for showing off her body in bikinis and a ton of other NSFW ensembles. But on various occasions, the blonde bombshell dresses to the nines and that’s exactly what she did at this year’s ESPY Awards.

Though the event was held a few weeks ago, the model had not yet shared a photo from her time on the red carpet. In the caption of the image, the model mentions that she never got around to posting her look in recent weeks, which is why she opted to now. The girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski has her whole figure on display while she strikes a pose in profile in front of a navy blue, white, and red step-and-repeat.

Kostek looks over her shoulder in the shot, smiling for the camera and looking behind her. Her amazing figure is on full display in the image in a form-fitting purple dress with sparkles all over. The dress’ thigh-high slit goes well up the Sports Illustrated model’s legs, showing off plenty of thigh to the camera. The stunner pairs the look with a diamond ring and earrings as well a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

She wears her long, blonde locks halfway back and curly and looks as beautiful as can be. Since the post went live a few short hours ago, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 27,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let Camille know she looks stunning while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her outfit. A dew others had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“You are a shining bright light Camille!,” one follower commented.

“Best curves in the business,” another fan raved.

“Gronk is the luckiest guy in the world,” one more chimed in.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kostek was in Miami for Swim Week where she rocked a number of different sexy bikinis. One photo, in particular, showed off he bombshell’s stunning body. In the NSFW post, she spills out of a tiny pink-colored top that barely covers her chest. The matching bottoms are equally as stunning, giving fans a glimpse of her toned and tanned legs.

That particular image earned her a ton of attention with over 71,000 likes and upwards of 500 comments.