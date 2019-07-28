Jen Selter Stuns In Green Yoga Pants And Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter recently spent a stretch of time in Bali, Indonesia, on a relaxing vacation. She returned to the United States to attend the San Jose FitExpo, and shared a shot she took on vacation as she expressed her appreciation for all her fans in the caption.

In the snap she shared, Selter posed on a wood pier that jutted into a crystal clear body of water. Huts were visible in the background, and though a storm appeared to be rolling in based on the darkness of the sky, it still seemed as though Selter found a slice of paradise.

Selter rocked a matching sports bra and yoga pant combination made from a pale green fabric with a subtle print. She paired the workout gear with some simple white running shoes, and had her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. The only accessory she rocked was a pair of sunglasses, and Selter raised her hands to the sky with a huge smile on her face.

She revealed in the caption that she would be attending the FitExpo with her team at BlendJet, and that she absolutely loved having the opportunity to meet her fans in person at the event.

Fans who want to know a little more about Selter’s time at the Expo will want to make sure to follow her on Instagram and check out her Instagram stories.

The fitness model shared several stories from her time there, where she appeared to be leading a workout class. The music was blasting, and Selter rocked yoga pants and a sports bra with the BlendJet brand on it.

Loading...

She also shared her appreciation for her fans in a story, and revealed that she was excited for day two of the expo.

In addition to her trip to Bali, Selter recently spent some time on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, as well as in Prague. The brunette bombshell seems to be adding plenty of travel destinations to her list this year, and taking her followers along for the ride as she shares selfies and even vlogs on her YouTube channel that document her adventures.

Selter hasn’t yet revealed where the next stop will be, or whether she’ll simply be hanging out back home in New York City for a while. Fans of the curvy stunner will have to follow her on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss a single moment of her adventures — or any of the stunning shots where she flaunts her legendary booty.