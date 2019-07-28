Stassie Karanikolaou Says ‘My Boobies Are Secure’ In Open-Chested & Braless Top

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou has shot from relatively small-time influencer to major headline-maker. The 22-year-old now appears to come with a BFF status to Kylie Jenner. Stassie is more than just the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s latest side-kick, though. The blonde may have littered the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s Instagram this past month, but Stassie’s account comes with its own content.

Stassie kicked off the weekend with a cheeky update. Both were flaunting the model and influencer’s ample assets in a pretty risqué way. While Stassie sipping wine against a wood-paneled background sent out this rising star’s class, it likewise threw fans a lot of cleavage talk.

Stassie appeared in a tight black top with spaghetti straps and a cut-out panel that was pretty heavy on the chest-baring. The braless look was more than being owned, though. Stassie was rocking her denim-paired outfit with a seemingly effortless amount of ease, although her caption seemed to do some explaining: it mentioned “boob tape.” A shout-out was also made to brand Booby Tape – Stassie has already appeared over on the company’s Instagram. It looks like she’s a fan.

Friday’s update might have seen this social media star influencing, but a little promotion didn’t stop the update from being popular. It racked up over 648,000 likes.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans may still be familiarizing themselves with Stassie and her growing presence on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, but this beauty has been making headlines for a while. Back in 2017, Harper’s Bazaar profiled Stassie following her brave decision to open up on having undergone cosmetic breast surgery.

As Stassie candidly spoke to the magazine, fans learned that this girl is an open book – from Stassie’s end, going under the knife to help one’s overall self-esteem is nothing to shy away from. Her words more than suggested her open-minded approach.

“I was very open to sharing—plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of. A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘you’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it. I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of— that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

Stassie has 5.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Stassie should follow her Instagram. Then again, following Kylie Jenner’s social media seems to be a pretty reliable way to see Stassie these days.