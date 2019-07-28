Jon Gosselin Shares Beach Photo Of His Girlfriend And His Son Collin

Jon Gosselin is enjoying the summer and is posting all about it on Instagram.

On Saturday, the reality TV star posted an image of himself, his girlfriend Colleen Conrad, and his son Collin at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. The image shows the three happy beachgoers smiling, posing for the camera in a makeshift hot tub.

“Amazing Day on the Beach in Delaware with Collin and Colleen!!! Collin made a hot tub for all of us!!! Hannah is with her friends nearby!” Jon captioned the photo.

The DJ also shared a photo of date night with Conrad on Friday, where the two look happy cozying it up in a booth together.

“Having Couple Time at the Purple Parrot in Rehobeth, DE!!! Amazing time!!! Oh, did you know it’s karaoke time “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” he wrote, referencing Def Leppard’s classic 1987 song.

The family outing comes more than six months after Jon was given full custody of Collin in December 2018. According to Us Weekly, Jon won full physical custody and sole legal guardianship of Collin after his ex-wife Kate Gosselin and her lawyer didn’t turn up to court.

Kate has full legal custody of the pair’s other children, 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden and 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady. Jon has partial physical custody of the five sextuplets and Cara and Mady.

Prior to living with Jon, Collin was living at an educational program, according to Entertainment News. Kate placed Collin in the program in 2016 and said at the time that she hoped it would help him with his “educational and social challenges.”

The decision sparked controversy online, especially after Jon claimed he didn’t know where his son was. At the time, Jon claimed he hadn’t seen his son for over a year-and-a-half.

Around the same time, Entertainment News also reported that Collin told staff members at the facility where he was living that his mother abused him. Kate denied the claims.

Now, Collin and Hannah are living at home with Jon. But, the 42-year-old dad still has a strained relationship with some of his children.

“The other four aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah,” Jon said referring to the rest of the sextuplets. “It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

Jon and Kate split in 2004 after 10 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Gosselin and Conrad have been dating since 2014.