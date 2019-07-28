‘Southern Charm New Orleans’ Star Jeff Charleston Apologizes For Friendsgiving Blow Up

Recently on Southern Charm New Orleans, Jeff Charleston lost his temper after learning that the woman that he recently divorced was now not only engaged to another man, but pregnant with that man’s child.

Charleston, a former NFL football player, had his New Orleans friends over for a “Friendsgiving,” or a Thanksgiving with friends, when he heard the news from someone who didn’t want the host to be the only one who didn’t know.

On Sunday morning, the Southern Charm New Orleans star took to Twitter to apologize for losing control at his dinner party.

“I don’t blame anyone for my actions at Friendsgiving. I’m not proud of my actions. I can only learn and grow from these moments. Find out what happens tonight on #SouthernCharmNOLA 9/8c,” Charleston tweeted.

Charleston’s former wife, Reagan, claims she was “horrified” at how Jeff found out that she was pregnant, yet she told others in their social circle, and avoided telling him right before a holiday gathering, reports Bravo. Instead of apologizing at the poor way the whole matter was handled, doling out bits of information at a time, she raged at those who protected the former football player by making sure he wasn’t the last person to find out.

Reagan seemed shocked that news of her pregnancy and rushed wedding was gossip-worthy among their mutual friends.

“Was also particularly horrified to see that my pregnancy was shared at my ex-husband’s dinner party and then discussed at the dinner table. Fully expecting the peanut gallery to finger wag and scold,” she said.

The timeline on the Bravo show indicates that both the family of Reagan and her then-fiance, Reece Thomas, insisted that the two parties get married quickly before she started to show, using the word “illegitimate,” which offended some viewers on social media.

On Twitter, one fan stated that she was exhausted after listening to the families go on about having an illegitimate child.

“Reagan and Reece, their mothers, and this whole shotgun wedding so the child won’t be illegitimate is more than I can handle,” the fan said.

Perhaps Reagan is upset because social media is leaning heavily toward team Jeff, but on previews for Sunday’s episode, she is upset that her closest friends don’t want to stand up at her second wedding, and so she calls her ex to complain that she is quickly running out of friends.

The latest episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.