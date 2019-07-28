Demi Rose Dons A Majorly Low-Cut Shirt For A Sultry Selfie

Demi Rose has been busy sharing Instagram posts and Stories with her 9.2 million followers. And in the middle of her Stories that revealed her time in Mykonos, she snuck in a selfie that’s sure to have caught her fans’ attention.

The photo showed Demi wearing a colorful, very low-cut top. It was crocheted, and had vertical stripes. The colors included blue, yellow and red. She wore her hair down and slicked back for the shot, as she puckered her lips slightly.

Rose’s jewelry was prominent, including a very long chain with a flower accent. The chain extended down the middle of her chest and beyond where the photo was cropped. In addition, the model wore another necklace with a pendant, which was much shorter. In addition, she accessorized with earrings which were made up of a tiny circle, and a bigger gold hoop.

Demi’s makeup was also worth noting, as she sported a very glossy pink lipstick. Her lashes looked full and dark, while she dusted light purple eyeshadow on her lids.

In addition, the model revealed a club scene that she enjoyed last night in a small clip. But since then, she also let her fans know that she had already taken off. A short clip from the airplane was captioned, “Bye Mykonos.”

Most of Demi’s updates lately have featured her in bikinis or lingerie. While she threw in a couple of photos of herself in a bodysuit or dress, it was back in June when she opted for a different type of look.

Rose was spotted going braless and shirtless under a denim outfit, complete with a jacket and hip-hugging jeans. She stood facing the camera against a completely white backdrop, and tugged at the jacket with her hands. She looked to her left, and pursed her lips slightly. Thanks to her going shirtless, her chest was left exposed.

Demi’s hair was also noticeable, as she wore it down in a heavy right part. It was also heavily curled.

The update received over 462,000 likes and a ton of compliments.

“Wow…Am crazy… [sic]” asked a fan, as someone else simply noted, “Thats [sic] hot.”

And while plenty of people were complimentary of Demi, there was a fan who seemed critical of her choices.

“I see the theme of Women in the 21st century now, it the theme of Daddy or Mommy didn’t give me love, attention or either. So I will show them and the world my private parts in order to get the attention,” they suggested.