’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Could Be Facing Jail Time

While her estranged husband, Jay Smith, sits within the walls of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainment center, Ashley Martson might also be facing jail time, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Ashley and Jay crossed paths in Jamaica, and immediately hit it off. After returning to the United States, the mother-of-two and the Jamaican tattoo artist began chatting online and decided to pursue a relationship. Ashley soon returned to the island, where Jay proposed marriage and the couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring him to America.

The pair got married after Jay’s arrival, but their relationship hit a snag after Ashley realized her husband had been entertaining other women online. She eventually forgave his transgression, but the Jamaica native went on to cheat again, this time having sex with one of his clients in the bathroom of a local barbershop, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After the cheating incidents, Ashley filed for divorce from the Jamaican, the two have been entangled in a messy feud since. During a January 19 confrontation, Ashley tossed a fire extinguisher through the window of her estranged husband’s new apartment after hearing other women laughing and chatting inside, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I just want to clear the air a little bit. Yes, I threw a f**king fire extinguisher through his front window. Let me explain why,” she later admitted to reality TV blogger John Yates. “Only because it was set up that way.”

She went on to claim that Jay did things to provoke her because he knew she was coming to pick up her son’s PlayStation.

“So yes, I sure did take the fire extinguisher off the wall and smashed his front window,” she said.

On June 19, Ashley was reportedly charged with assault and criminal mischief. She was booked on charges this week, according to a report from AfterBuzz TV. This information was obtained from the West Shore Regional Police Chief, who also revealed that Ashley tried to have Jay charged for the incident as well, but he has yet to be charged.

If Ashley is convicted on the criminal mischief charge, she will be required to pay fines and restitution, but her assault charge could result in a possible $5,000 fine and up to two years in prison. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 28.

Despite the drama, Ashley seems set on moving on with her life and has since purchased a new home, according to a report from Reality TV World.

As for Jay, his sister, Ornella “Poochie” Smith, says he’s currently waiting for a hearing to determine whether he’ll be able to stay in the United States or be forced to return to his home country of Jamaica.

Fans of the couple can catch up with their relationship during tonight’s episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special.