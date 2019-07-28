Braunwyn Windham-Burke Dishes On Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast For Season 14

The mother of seven has been a fan of the show since its start.

Braunwyn Windham Burke is opening up about her new role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with Bravo’s The Feast, the mother of seven, who has been a “superfan of the franchise since it began,” said that while she eventually got used to having a camera crew around, she was initially a bit shy when it came to eating on camera.

“When we first started, I did feel awkward about eating on camera. And then as I got used to it, I got more comfortable. But in the beginning, I was just too nervous that I was going to spill! I was too scared,” she explained, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on July 26.

So, rather than eat while filmed, Windham-Burke said she would instead grab quick bites to eat when her crew members took breaks to fix her microphone or the batteries in their devices.

Although Windham-Burke was hesitant to eat on camera, she admitted that she drank plenty of tequila during production on her debut season of the show. In fact, she told The Feast she “drank tequila like it was water,” even though she isn’t a big drinker in her day-to-day life.

“When I’m at home, we don’t even keep alcohol in the house because I don’t drink it,” she said.

While some have assumed that Windham-Burke was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County to fill the full-time position previously held by Vicki Gunvalson, whose demotion was confirmed weeks ago, a source told Radar Online months ago that was not the case.

“Vicki wasn’t replaced by Braunwyn! She was eyed to join the cast even before this stuff went down with Vicki,” the source said.

As fans may recall, rumors of Gunvalson’s demotion first began swirling in February of this year shortly after filming began on Season 14. However, at the time the reports started, Gunvalson shot the idea of a reduced role down on Twitter, claiming that she was not being demoted, but rather in negotiations with the network. Then, after the announcement of her demotion was made, she told fans she was embarking on a “different” role on Instagram.

Joining Windham-Burke and Gunvalson for Season 14 are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

To see more of Windham-Burke, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.