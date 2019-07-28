‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: The Week 5 Power Of Veto Competition Reveals A Winner, Shaking Up Eviction Plans

Week 5 of Big Brother 21 is in full swing and spoilers tease that the initial eviction plans have been dealt a blow with Saturday’s Power of Veto competition. Will those in power need to come up with a backup plan?

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Holly Allen won the Head of Household endurance competition that started as last Thursday night’s live show ended. She didn’t seem to struggle all that hard in terms of choosing nominees, other than deciding whether or not to put a pawn up next to her primary pick. Naturally, her showmance partner Jackson Michie was in her ear as these decisions were being made.

Holly’s nominations were revealed Friday via the live feeds, and Big Brother spoilers from The Inquisitr noted that she put Nick Maccarone and Sam Smith on the block. Nick’s nomination was expected, even by Nick himself. Sam’s didn’t come as a major surprise to everybody in the house, but he was a little surprised and unhappy about it.

The Power of Veto competition was held on Saturday and spoilers from Big Brother Network note that Tommy Bracco, Jessica Milagros, and Cliff Hogg joined Nick, Sam, and Holly for the battle. Once the live feeds returned after the POV was won, it was revealed that Nick had scored the win.

BBN adds that Cliff had been asked to throw the competition, and it seems that Jessica likely avoided doing too well in this one. In addition to that, Tommy may not have wanted to get mixed up in shaking up these nominations.

Nick will certainly use the POV during the ceremony on Monday, ensuring that he buys another week in the BB21 house. Who will Holly nominate in his place? Big Brother spoilers suggest that Holly may be looking at putting Kat up as the renomination. However, Kat isn’t going up without a fight and she’s trying to convince Holly to put Nicole on the block instead.

It would seem that Sam is probably in big trouble here. However, Big Brother spoilers tease that Sis has been doing some buzzing among the various houseguests, talking about trying to keep Sam for now. Sis is thinking that Sam would be helpful in getting Jackson and Jack evicted and she’s been floating this idea in chats with Christie.

Sis says she wants to take Sam to 8. That he can take the guys out. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/42FIwXLuCF — #BB21 Live Feed Updates (@BB21LiveFeeds) July 28, 2019

Twitter spoiler account @BB_Updates reveals that Sis spent quite a bit of time talking to Holly about the renomination options. Holly presumed that Sam would now be evicted, and she voiced some regret that it would be due to her HOH. However, Sis noted that it doesn’t have to be Sam, and she made the case for putting Nicole up instead.

Holly seemed somewhat open to the idea of keeping Sam, but she noted she would need to talk with him and try to work out a deal of some sort. One way or another, Holly will have to make a decision Monday when the POV ceremony is held.

Will Holly put up someone who will essentially guarantee that Sam heads home this week, or could she be swayed to go in a different direction? Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 21 spoilers as Week 5 pushes forward to see what goes down next.