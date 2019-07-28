‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Jokes About Camille Grammer’s Bad Breath And Teeth Diss On Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump recently thanked a fan who defended her against Camille Grammer.

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t letting Camille Grammer live down the mean comments she made about her teeth and breath on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

According to a July 26 report from Hollywood Life, a woman named Amanda Valentine recently tweeted a photo of herself and Vanderpump posing alongside one another at Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and after she did so, Vanderpump offered a witty response.

“I met [Lisa Vanderpump] in March [at] a special event for the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. She was epically amazing. I’m a rep for her wine in Dallas [and] it flies off the shelves. Sorry, but these allegations are trash. She’s the bad a** woman that I expected… and more,” Valentine captioned her photo.

“Well thank you darling… Sooo no awful odors, bad wine or dreadful gums then?” Vanderpump replied.

As fans saw earlier this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer suggested that Vanderpump’s teeth and gums were horrible before she allegedly had them redone. Then, weeks later, the comments resurfaced at the reunion with Teddi Mellencamp asking Grammer why she felt it was okay to accuse Vanderpump of having bad breath and receding gums.

In response, Grammer fired back at Mellencamp by saying she was only joking about Vanderpump and accusing Kyle Richards of being the one to accuse Vanderpump of having bad breath. She also pointed out that her co-stars had laughed at the joke she made about Vanderpump.

Last month, after announcing she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast after appearing on the show for nine seasons, Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly, via Hollywood Life, about what Grammer had said about her on the show and insisted that her gums are perfect. She also said she was wondering what more her co-stars could possibly throw at her.

According to Vanderpump, she’s taken the high road with her co-stars and pointed out to fans on Twitter that she could have easily stooped to their level if she wanted to hurt them by mentioning the many lawsuits currently pending against her co-stars and their husbands, including Mauricio Umansky, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and Thomas Girardi.

Vanderpump also said that she could have mentioned the failing shops and canceled shows of her co-stars.

The third installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special airs Tuesday, July 30, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.