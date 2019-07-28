‘Bachelorette’ Producers Criticized For Not Stepping In To Assist During The Luke Parker Fiasco

Even when Hannah Brown pleaded with Luke Parker to leave her alone, he refused to do so and 'Bachelorette' producers didn't step in.

During last week’s drama-filled episode of The Bachelorette, we saw what happened after Hannah Brown furiously sent controversial figure Luke Parker home. While Parker has been an obvious frontrunner since Week 1, when he received the coveted First Impression Rose, he was also the obvious villain of the entire season.

While nearly all the other men tried to convince Brown to send him home, she didn’t see his true colors for herself until the night of the fantasy suite dates. It was then that Parker informed Brown that if she had slept with anyone else, he’d no longer be interested in continuing their relationship. Enraged by his comments, she promptly sent him home. But Parker didn’t go home, according to Screen Rant.

Despite the fact that Brown made it clear that she didn’t want to be with someone who uses threats and manipulation to get what he wants, Parker still believed he was meant to marry her. With an engagement ring in his pocket, he showed up at the next rose ceremony and stood in line with the other three remaining men — Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber, and Tyler Cameron.

He demanded that Brown give him time to speak and explain himself, but she wasn’t interested. She and the other men insisted he leave, but he refused. At one point, Brown even picked up the podium used in the rose ceremony and moved it away from Parker, as if to ignore his unwanted presence. This altercation went on and on before finally, the show’s host, Chris Harrison, came out to resolve the matter.

Fans think it shouldn’t have gone on as long as it did and that the producers should have never allowed Parker to re-enter the set in the first place. It wasn’t until after Parker finally left that Harrison told Brown that he had come to the set with the intention of giving her the ring.

One fan spoke out on Twitter, slamming the producers for failing to defend Hannah for the sake of ratings.

We haven't seen the last of Luke Parker. #TheBachelorettehttps://t.co/YlvFGDv6Vh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 22, 2019

“Shame on you producers for allowing Luke to come back & allowing him to taunt Hannah. He’s abusive and sick, and clearly Hannah couldn’t see it for herself. Shame on you for putting her in that position. You are pure evil,” they wrote, as quoted by Screen Rant.

During the “Men Tell All” episode that aired on Monday, Parker had the chance to defend his actions throughout the season. He told Harrison that if he were to do it all over again, he would not do anything differently.