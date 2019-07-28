‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Says ‘People Pleaser’ Camille Grammer Plays Both Sides Of The Fence On Twitter

Kyle Richards is sharing her thoughts about her co-star.

Kyle Richards was completely confused by the way in which Camille Grammer behaved at the filming of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion last month.

In a series of posts shared on her Twitter page, Richards reacted to Grammer’s antics by suggesting that she went into the reunion with the goal of making it seem as if the cast was upset with her solely because she had said nice things about Lisa Vanderpump on the show.

According to Richards, Grammer did this so she could get support from trolls by labeling her and the rest of the cast as “mean girls.”

“[Camille] uses Twitter as a gauge to see what the audience thinks and throws out things she thinks people will support her about,” Richards explained.

Richards went on to say that the way Grammer treated everyone, including herself and Denise Richards, at the reunion was completely “mind-blowing.” As fans saw earlier this month, Grammer claimed that Richards had made fun of Vanderpump off-camera and suggested Denise didn’t deserve a 50/50 divorce from ex-husband Charlie Sheen because she didn’t work as hard as she did while she was married to Kelsey Grammer.

Although Richards certainly had some thoughts about Grammer’s many attacks on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the taping, she told her fans and followers that she didn’t believe she deserved to be treated the way Grammer treated her at the reunion.

“The only thing l have said about Camille up until now, is that she plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser. Both things that she admits to herself,” Richards explained.

Richards and Grammer were initially on good terms at the start of production on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year. However, it doesn’t appear that they are currently speaking these days. In fact, it doesn’t appear that Grammer is speaking to any of her co-stars after the taping of the reunion. Additionally, she was not present later on for the post-reunion dinner.

Grammer appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 in a “friend” or part-time role after initially joining the series as an original cast member years ago for Season 1.

To see more of Richards, Grammer, and their co-stars, don’t miss the final episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion on Tuesday, July 30, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.