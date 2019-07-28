Kelly Gale’s Sizzling Skinny Dipping Snap Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown

Kelly Gale has never been afraid to show some skin on social media and took that habit to the extreme this weekend with a sizzling new Instagram post that her millions of followers certainly did not ignore.

The upload in question was shared on Saturday, July 27, and caught the Victoria’s Secret model out on the water, which fans will recall is one of her favorite places to be. The 24-year-old appeared to be on a boat, crouching down over its ledge with her back to the camera. Behind her, the blazing yellow and orange sunset provided a breathtaking background and the perfect natural spotlight on the babe’s incredible figure that was completely nude, a look that was sure to send pulses racing.

Kelly’s naked look was apparently due to a long day of skinny dipping, which she explained in the caption that she’s been doing “on repeat” all summer. Her bare, curvaceous booty was left completely on display for her 1.1 million followers to get a good look at, as was her toned back and long, lean legs, which were bent up in front of her. The Swedish bombshell stretched one of her arms out to grasp the thin metal rail in front of her, nearly effectively covering up her bare chest — though an eyeful of cleavage was still very much left exposed.

The vibrant, gleaming rays of the sun made Kelly’s face nearly hidden, though a zoom in to the snap allowed her fans a look at her striking natural beauty. Her brunette tresses were worn down, damp from jumping into the cool water, and fell in natural waves around her head to perfectly frame her stunning features.

Instagram went into a near meltdown over the beauty’s skin-baring photo. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up almost 50,000 likes within its first day of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called the model a “goddess.”

“Gorgeous view,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Kelly has given social media a good look at her insane bikini body. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared another steamy shot that again caught her by the water and left very little to the imagination in the tiniest black two-piece, driving her fans absolutely wild.