Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Red Swimsuit

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski recently shared a snap that had her 23.6 million Instagram followers drooling. Ratajkowski took the opportunity to promote two brands in the sizzling photo — Babe, and her own company, Inamorata.

Inamorata is Ratajkowski’s clothing line which sells everything from swimsuits and bikinis to button-down shirts meant to mimic wearing a boyfriend’s shirt. Babe, the other company featured in the post, is a company that sells wine in a can.

In the shot, Ratajkowski posed in front of a pink truck with the Babe logo emblazoned on the side as she rocked a red swimsuit that left little to the imagination. Though the suit wasn’t a bikini, the one-piece had a huge cutout in the middle that revealed a hint of underboob, as well as a section of her toned abdomen.

The suit’s sides stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and making them look a mile long. The neckline of the suit revealed her toned shoulders, and she had a mint green scrunchie around her wrist in case she needed to tie up her hair. Her brunette locks blew in the wind, and she paired the sexy swimsuit with a simple pair of running shoes for a casual look.

Her fans loved the shot, and it received over 385,000 likes in less than an hour. Many fans couldn’t seem to find the words to express their admiration of Ratajkowski’s physique, and simply left strings of flame emoji.

The picture is a departure from the snaps Ratajkowski has been sharing recently. Her company, Inamorata, recently released a new item in the collection, a series of button-up shirts in fun prints such as polka dot and cheetah, in a variety of shades. Ratajkowski herself posed for the promotional shots, and in many shots, she’s wearing nothing at all underneath the open button-down, or merely a skimpy bikini top. The look is majorly sexy, and Ratajkowski is certainly an ideal person to promote them given her incredible physique.

In an interview with Elle earlier this year, Ratajkowski talked about the inspiration behind her company and admitted that even she doesn’t always feel confident all the time.