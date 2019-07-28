Amber Portwood’s Son Will No Longer Appear On ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Andrew Glennon Confirms

Andrew Glennon is done with the show as well.

Andrew Glennon and his son James will no longer be appearing alongside Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG.

According to a report from Yahoo! Entertainment on July 26, Portwood’s former boyfriend, whom she was accused of assaulting earlier this month after a Fourth of July argument, recently announced on his Instagram page that he had made the decision to remove himself and the 14-month-old son they share from the MTV reality show.

“James and I aren’t a part of the show anymore it seems. Follow your ladies —-> they went that way,” he told a fan who asked about what was going on between him and Portwood.

As fans of Teen Mom OG have likely heard, Portwood was arrested in the early morning hours of July 5 after she allegedly attempted to attack Glennon with a machete as he held their son. Then, last Thursday, the reality star appeared in court with MTV cameras in tow and was granted supervised visits with her son.

Following the incident between Portwood and Glennon, Glennon filed for sole custody of James.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” an insider told Us Weekly. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

The insider also said that it is time for Portwood to heal, and hopefully, if she changes things and does them right, the incident will be life-saving for her.

Glennon and Portwood began dating one another in summer 2017 after she joined Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Glennon was working behind-the-scenes with Portwood’s ex-fiance Matt Baier.

Following Glennon and Portwood’s meeting, the couple made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2017 and in September 2017, during a romantic getaway to Hawaii, the couple learned they were expecting their first child together.

Portwood also shares an older daughter, 10-year-old Leah, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Although Shirley hasn’t said a whole lot about Portwood’s recent arrest, he did tell his fans and followers that Leah was not at Portwood’s home when the July 5 incident between her and Glennon took place and also said that he was keeping the family in his thoughts, especially baby James.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.