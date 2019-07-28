Kailyn Lowry Shares Sexy Black Bra & Army Spandex In Rare Bedroom Pic: ‘Does This Match?’

Kailyn Lowry will update her social media with permanent posts, but there’s another side to the Teen Mom 2 star. This 27-year-old will take to the platform’s stories for updates – those familiar with Instagram’s setup will know that stories disappear from the digital space after 24 hours.

Kailyn’s Instagram story yesterday sent fans some clothing-centric content straight from the star’s bedroom. Fans saw a sexy black lace bra set against white bedding, although the lingerie wasn’t the only item being showcased. A pair of spandex pants in army-style camouflage prints appeared alongside the bra. It looks like Kailyn was reaching out for advice on whether or not to don the ensemble.

“Does this match?” Kailyn wrote to accompany her image.

Fans were encouraged to respond with “yes” or “no.”

Beady-eyed followers of this mother’s social media will know that Kailyn stepped out in all-blacks last night. Whether or not the blonde wore her army-print lowers for another occasion isn’t known, but one thing is. The photo of Kailyn posing against a stone-wrapped fountain in Ocean City, Maryland showed her in a black bra paired with skin-tight matching shorts. Fans would likely argue that the cute and summery look was a great one, although Kailyn hadn’t held back on upping the ante with some sexy cleavage-flashing.

It looks like Kailyn has been wearing a fair amount of black of late. Two days ago, the star updated her Instagram with a cheeky and toying update that seemed to suggest she might be pregnant. As The Inquisitr reports, the pregnancy-centric caption from Kailyn was a “joke.” The update was, however, ticking boxes on the style front alongside doubling up as a reminder that Kailyn digs darker palettes.

July seems to have been a great month for Kailyn. The star jetted off to Hawaii with her sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, although the vacation proved a talking point for fans by virtue of it being a joint deal – Kailyn and her three boys were accompanied by co-star Leah Messer and her three girls. The exotic break seemed to give these time-strapped moms some well-earned time off, alongside allowing their kids to bond and explore the island. Adorable photos of the trip were shared by both Kailyn and Leah.

Loading...

When it comes to the MTV franchise overall, fans have definitely been talking this year. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham made major headlines for leaving the series earlier this year with a similar and more recent deal from Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.