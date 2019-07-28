Winnie Harlow Sizzles On Boat In Tiny Gold Bikini

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model Winnie Harlow recently shared a sizzling snap that had her 6.3 million Instagram followers absolutely drooling.

In the picture, Harlow was out on a boat in the middle of the ocean, surrounded by clear blue water. She posed on the end of the boat, leaning against the railing and striking a majorly sexy pose. In the shot, Harlow had her legs slightly crossed and braced herself on the railing with one hand while the other was brought up to run through her long black hair. Her hair blew in the wind, making her look like a total goddess, and she wore nothing besides a tiny gold bikini and a few layered necklaces to accessorize.

Harlow amped things up even more by rocking a body chain that drew attention to her toned abs and incredible physique. Her legs looked impossibly long and toned in the photo, and with her hair blowing in the wind she rocked some definite mermaid vibes.

In the caption of the post, Harlow thanked all of her fans for helping to make her birthday memorable by wishing her well on her special day.

Her followers loved the shot, which received over 146,000 likes in just one hour. Several fans wished her a happy birthday on the boat post as well and quite a few left emoji that indicated how smoking hot they thought Harlow was in the shot.

Harlow gave her followers a close-up look at the suit as well in another set of snaps. Prior to posting the stunning shot where she posed on the end of the boat, Harlow shared a double Instagram update where she was sprawled across the white deck of the vessel, which she referred to in the caption as the SS Groot.

In the snaps, Harlow has her back arched slightly and is giving the camera a very seductive gaze. Her gorgeous physique is on full display, and the tiny metallic gold bikini barely covers anything.

Loading...

Last year, Vogue chatted with the model about what it was like to walk the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time, and why she is such a fierce advocate of eradicating beauty standards.

“Why is there a stigma around being different when we’re all different? Representation is so important, and I want to [stand for] all women. Every single woman.”

Harlow’s career continues to grow. In the interview with Vogue last year, the outlet cited her Instagram follower count as 4.2 million, a figure that has increased exponentially. Her fanbase continues to grow with each passing month, as more and more people around the world want to keep up to date with the Canadian cutie.