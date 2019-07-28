WWE Rumors: Another WWE Superstar Ends Up In The Hospital, Forced To Miss ‘SmackVille’ Special

That makes two current superstars hospitalized in less than one week.

It is one thing to suffer an injury as a professional wrestler, but ending up in the hospital can oftentimes lead to a lot of speculation. On Saturday night, Vince McMahon’s promotion held a unique WWE Network special called SmackVille, which had a few title matches in Nashville. Finn Balor was set to take on Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, but the match was abruptly changed and it had something to do with the challenger’s health.

The SmackVille special really didn’t provide much as only a few matches were scheduled for it, but things are always subject to change. Recently, Nakamura captured the Intercontinental Title from Balor and it is expected that the former champ is taking some time off beginning in mid-August.

Still, Balor is finishing out some dates before his time away from the ring and he was set to face Nakamura for the title at SmackVille. During the event on Saturday night, it was said that Balor would not be there due and that Ali would be stepping in to compete for the title.

This was rather surprising to everyone as they all thought that Balor was going to be there for another great match between the two. Some fans believed that he wasn’t there as a way to sell a recent attack from Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt, but it appears it was something real and a bit more serious.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Balor wasn’t at SmackVille due to being hospitalized with an illness.

I dunno, but he had been hospitalized with a stomach flu. https://t.co/GIZyS1tkwg — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com, Who Is Very Humble (@SeanRossSapp) July 28, 2019

While it is good to know that he isn’t suffering from some kind of injury, it had to have been a very bad strain of the flu to bring about hospitalization. There has been no official word from WWE or Balor regarding his health or the exact reason he wasn’t on the WWE Network special, though.

Despite not being on the show on Saturday night, it is still expected that Balor will be in shape for his match against Wyatt at SummerSlam. As for Nakamura, Ringside News is reporting that WWE still does not have plans for him and Ali to have another title match at the pay-per-view.

Finn Balor’s illness makes him the second WWE superstar to be hospitalized in the course of the last week. The Inquisitr reported that Maria Kanellis ended up in the hospital after the Raw Reunion due to some complications with her second pregnancy. While the fans in Nashville were likely disappointed to miss out on seeing Balor, his health is more important and WWE didn’t want to push anything.