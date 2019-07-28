Josephine Skriver Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver is holidaying in Tonga with her fiance, Alex DeLeon, aka Bohnes. Since Josephine loves to share her day-to-day activities with her fans, she took to her Instagram page and treated her six million fans to a set of new pictures where she looked nothing short of stunning.

Wearing a very stylish yellow bikini that showcased her pert derriere as well as her enviable cleavage, the model posted two pictures to titillate her fans. She let her slightly-damp tresses down and opted for a makeup-free look to appear as natural and sexy as possible.

Josephine not only looked gorgeous herself, but the breathtaking view of the beach added to the beauty of the picture. In the caption, Josephine informed her fans that she will be going underwater diving to see the whales again.

The snap was captured by Alex and within a few minutes of going live, it racked up about 40,000 likes and almost 200 comments. This shows that the model is very popular on Instagram and whenever she posts a picture, it goes viral almost instantly.

Apart from her regular followers, fellow models Gizele Oliveira and Emily DiDonato also liked the pic to show appreciation and support.

“You are my body inspiration,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful. No one is comparable to you,” commented another.

Meanwhile, a third one said that Josephine is the most beautiful woman on Instagram.

Prior to posting the said pic, the model shared a video where she could be seen swimming with whales. The picture became an instant hit, and as of this writing, it has racked up over 215,000 views, 25,000 likes, and about 400 comments.

The picture was also liked by many of Josephine’s fellow models, including Lais Ribeiro, Camila Morone, Carmella Rose, Isabelle Mathers, and Danielle Knudson, to name a few.

One of her fans said that Josephine has successfully captured an awesome moment, adding that she’s lucky because a lot of people try but don’t necessarily get to see the whales that closely.

Another fan thanked the model for sharing the incredible video with everyone and commented that Josephine’s trips are always amazing.

A third fan wrote the following message for the model.

“I love the way you and Alex enjoy life! The cutest couple forever.”

According to an article by Vogue, when Josephine is not preparing for a fashion show or is busy with her photoshoots, the model chooses to spend her downtime traveling the world.

That’s very true and her Instagram page just proves that.